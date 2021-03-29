IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / J&J in deal to supply Covid-19 vaccine to African Union member states
Earlier this month, Europe approved J&amp;J single dose Covid-19 vaccine. The United States, Canada and Bahrain have also approved the shot.(File photo)
Earlier this month, Europe approved J&J single dose Covid-19 vaccine. The United States, Canada and Bahrain have also approved the shot.(File photo)
world news

J&J in deal to supply Covid-19 vaccine to African Union member states

J&J, through its unit Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, entered into a deal with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT), which could order an additional 180 million doses, for a combined total of up to 400 million doses through 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
UPDATED ON MAR 29, 2021 02:22 PM IST

Johnson & Johnson will supply up to 220 million doses of its single-shot Covid-19 vaccine to African Union's 55 member states from the third quarter of 2021, the drugmaker said on Monday.

J&J, through its unit Janssen Pharmaceutica NV, entered into a deal with the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT), which could order an additional 180 million doses, for a combined total of up to 400 million doses through 2022.

"We need to immunize at least 60% of our population in order to get rid of the virus from our continent. The J&J agreement enables us to move towards achieving this target," said John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier this month, Europe approved J&J single dose Covid-19 vaccine. The United States, Canada and Bahrain have also approved the shot.

Late last year, J&J said it and the GAVI vaccine alliance expected to enter into a deal that would provide up to 500 million doses of the company's vaccine to COVAX, the programme backed by the World Health Organization, through 2022.

Johnson & Johnson has established a global manufacturing and supply network for its Covid-19 vaccine, collaborating with nine partners across four continents, including Aspen Pharmacare in South Africa.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
african union coronavirus
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP