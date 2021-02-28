Home / World News / J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd Covid-19 vaccine
world news

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd Covid-19 vaccine

Health experts are anxiously awaiting a one-and-done option to help speed vaccinations, as they race against a virus that already has killed more than 510,000 people in the U.S. and is mutating in increasingly worrisome ways.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 04:58 AM IST
By the end of March, J&J has said it expects to deliver 20 million doses to the U.S., and 100 million by summer.(MINT_PRINT)

The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent Covid-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two.

Health experts are anxiously awaiting a one-and-done option to help speed vaccinations, as they race against a virus that already has killed more than 510,000 people in the U.S. and is mutating in increasingly worrisome ways.

The FDA said J&J’s vaccine offers strong protection against what matters most: serious illness, hospitalizations and death. One dose was 85% protective against the most severe Co-19 illness, in a massive study that spanned three continents — protection that remained strong even in countries such as South Africa, where the variants of most concern are spreading.

“The more vaccines that have high efficacy that we can get into play, the better,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said ahead of the FDA’s ruling.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Lockdown announced in Auckland, second in a month

US House clears $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package

Jamal Khashoggi murder: Saudis reject charge

Myanmar: Woman shot at during crackdown on protests

Shipments of a few million doses to be divided among states could begin as early as Monday. By the end of March, J&J has said it expects to deliver 20 million doses to the U.S., and 100 million by summer.

J&J also is seeking authorization for emergency use of its vaccine in Europe and from the World Health Organization. Worldwide, the company aims to produce about 1 billion doses globally by the end of the year. On Thursday, the island nation of Bahrain became the first to clear its use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states coronavirus
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP