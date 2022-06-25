Joe Biden criticises top court for making ‘terrible decisions’
- “Jill and I know how painful and devastating the decision is for so many Americans,” he said with First Lady Jill Biden at his side.
President Joe Biden criticised the US Supreme Court for making “terrible decisions”, a day after it struck down the constitutional right to abortion. Biden commented during a signing ceremony on Saturday for gun safety bill he supports, though he continued to sidestep questions about reforms to the court sought by some Democrats.
“I think the Supreme Court has made some terrible decisions,” the president said after signing the bill when a reporter asked whether the court was broken. He didn’t respond to other questions, such as on court or filibuster reform, before heading off to Europe for international summits.
Biden began his remarks on guns by renewing his condemnation of the Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v Wade. He said his administration will do what it can to enforce what laws still stand, such as allowing people to cross state lines to seek health services.
“Jill and I know how painful and devastating the decision is for so many Americans,” he said with First Lady Jill Biden at his side. “We’re going to take actions to protect women’s rights and reproductive health.”
Biden has warned that executive authority is substantially limited, leaving him few or no options to fill the gaps created by the overturning of Roe v Wade. He has called on Congress to instead pass a law codifying Roe - though there aren’t sufficient votes for that in the current Congress - and for voters to elect more Democrats.
Also, Biden has directed the Department of Health and Human Services to make sure that mifepristone, an abortion drug, can be prescribed by telehealth and through pharmacies, and to make sure insurers don’t stop covering contraceptives, including emergency contraceptives, an official familiar with the process said on Friday.
The Department of Justice will support the right to travel, and look to intervene in cases on behalf of people facing legal action for travelling to receive an abortion, the official said.
Biden’s G7 allies aghast
After the US Supreme Court’s decision, Biden’s allies in G7 abandoned diplomatic niceties to express their dismay.
“No government, politician or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, adding that he “can’t imagine the fear and anger” women in the US must be experiencing in the wake of the ruling.
France’s president, Emmanuel Macron, added in a tweet that “abortion is a fundamental right of all women”.
The UK prime minister, shackled with his own problems back home, was quick to comment. “I’ve got to tell you, I think it’s a big step backwards,” he said at a news conference during a visit to Rwanda.
The heads of G7 nations - the US, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan - are to meet in a luxurious castle in Germany’s Alps on Sunday.
The key focus is what to do about Russia four months after its invasion of Ukraine. But the political bombshell that just dropped in the US immediately struck a chord beyond American borders.
-
Ukraine's Severodonetsk 'fully occupied' by Russian army: Mayor
Ukraine's Severodonetsk was "fully occupied" by the Russian army, its mayor said on Saturday, after weeks of fighting over the key eastern city. The Ukrainian army on Friday said it would withdraw its forces from the city of some 100,000 inhabitants before the war to better defend the neighbouring city of Lysychansk. Mayor Oleksandr Striuk said civilians had started to evacuate the Azot chemical plant, where several hundred people had been hiding from Russian shelling.
-
'Massive' missile attack from Belarus, Russia ally not involved in war: Ukraine
Ukraine said it came under "massive bombardment" Saturday from neighbouring Belarus, a Russian ally not officially involved in the conflict, the day after announcing a retreat from the strategic city of Severodonetsk. Belarus has provided logistic support to Moscow since the February 24 invasion, particularly in the first few weeks, and like Russia has been targeted by Western sanctions -- but is officially not involved in the conflict.
-
Biden signs first significant US gun control law in decades
President Joe Biden on Saturday signed into law the first significant federal bill on gun safety in decades, saying that while it falls short of what's really needed it will "save lives. While this bill doesn't do everything I want, it does include actions I've long called for that are going to save lives," he said at the White House before leaving for major diplomatic summits in Europe.
-
Talks to revive Iran nuclear deal to restart within days
Iran's talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with the US will restart in the “coming days,” European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles said. The negotiations “have to be finished, three months have passed,” Borrell said. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian reiterated his call to the Biden administration to take a “realistic and fair” approach to help reach an agreement. The US pulling out of the Iran accord has increased tensions between the countries.
-
China scrambles air, ground forces to monitor US recon plane over Taiwan Strait
China deployed “aerial and ground forces” to monitor an US P-8A Poseidon reconnaissance aircraft, which flew over the Taiwan Strait on Friday in the backdrop of large scale Chinese armed forces' military drills around the self-ruled island of Taiwan earlier this week. The US Navy's reconnaissance aircraft flew over the Taiwan Strait on Friday in what the US Indo-Pacific Command described as a demonstration of the US's “commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific”.
