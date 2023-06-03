Home / World News / Watch: Donald Trump's supporters ‘enjoy’ Joe Biden's stage fall. Their response

Watch: Donald Trump's supporters ‘enjoy’ Joe Biden's stage fall. Their response

ByMallika Soni
Jun 03, 2023 07:58 PM IST

The response prompted widespread laughter from the crowd of supporters at Donald Trump's rally.

While delivering a speech in Iowa, former US president Donald Trump decided to talk about Joe Biden's fall at the commencement ceremony for the US Air Force Academy in Colorado. "Well, I hope he wasn't hurt. You got to be careful about that, you gotta be careful about that because you don't want that. Even if you got to tiptoe down a ramp," Donald Trump said.

Former US president Donald Trump speaks.(AFP)
Former US president Donald Trump speaks.(AFP)

Read more: Don't show Imran Khan on TV, Pakistan military tells media: Report

The response prompted widespread laughter from the crowd of supporters at his rally and was a reference to a speech he gave at the US Military Academy at West Point in 2020 after which Donald Trump was seen slowly walking down a ramp and videos of his tiptoe sparked concerns about the former president's health.

Donald Trump had then said that “the ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery...The last thing I was going to do is 'fall' for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!”

While Joe Biden had said, “Look at how he steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps.”

On Joe Biden's fall, the White Houe said that the president was “fine” and “there was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands.” This is not the first time Biden has tripped since he took office in 2020. In February 2022, Joe Biden was seen walking up the steps to board Air Force One and slightly tripped on his way.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
donald trump joe biden
donald trump joe biden
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out