Watch: Donald Trump's supporters ‘enjoy’ Joe Biden's stage fall. Their response

While delivering a speech in Iowa, former US president Donald Trump decided to talk about Joe Biden's fall at the commencement ceremony for the US Air Force Academy in Colorado. "Well, I hope he wasn't hurt. You got to be careful about that, you gotta be careful about that because you don't want that. Even if you got to tiptoe down a ramp," Donald Trump said. Former US president Donald Trump speaks.(AFP)

The response prompted widespread laughter from the crowd of supporters at his rally and was a reference to a speech he gave at the US Military Academy at West Point in 2020 after which Donald Trump was seen slowly walking down a ramp and videos of his tiptoe sparked concerns about the former president's health.

Donald Trump had then said that “the ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long & steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery...The last thing I was going to do is 'fall' for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!”

While Joe Biden had said, “Look at how he steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps.”

On Joe Biden's fall, the White Houe said that the president was “fine” and “there was a sandbag on stage while he was shaking hands.” This is not the first time Biden has tripped since he took office in 2020. In February 2022, Joe Biden was seen walking up the steps to board Air Force One and slightly tripped on his way.

