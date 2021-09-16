Joe Biden mocked after calling Australian PM 'that fellow down under'

United States president Joe Biden, notorious for his often embarrassing slip-ups during public addresses, has a new gaffe to add to the list. This time, the US president appeared to forget Australian prime minister Scott Morrison's name during a press conference about a key military alliance, and in the next moment, referred to him as “that fellow down under”.

The apparent slip-up came during the announcement of the new AUKUS military alliance among the United States, Australia, and Britain to share advanced military technology. Biden was flanked by television screens which beamed in the two other premiers – UK prime minister Boris Johnson and Australia's Scott Morrison.

Also Read | Australia to get US nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

It was all fine till the moment Biden, after announcing the pact, turned to the leaders to thank them for partaking in the alliance. “Thank you, Boris,” the US president said, showing his appreciation for the British premier. Then, turning to Morrison, he said, "And I want to thank that fellow down under. Thank you very much, pal. Appreciate it, Mr. prime minister.”

Although Americans are used to the 78-year-old president's gaffes, many of which also appeared during the run-up to the presidential elections (The Time Magazine even has a list of Top 10 Joe Biden Gaffes), the Australian media and the country's netizens were quick to latch on to the embarrassing slip-up.

For what it's worth though, the signing of the AUKUS military pact between the United States, Britain, and Australia was hailed as successful by all the involved quarters, a move that would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific. It also paves the way for Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines from the United States to counter China's growing maritime influence in the region.

The United States and its allies are looking for ways to push back against China's growing power and influence, particularly its military buildup, pressure on Taiwan, and deployments in the contested South China Sea.

Under the partnership, announced by US president Joe Biden, British prime minister Boris Johnson and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison, the United States and Britain will provide Australia with the technology and capability to deploy nuclear-powered submarines.

Also Read | PM Modi to hold bilaterals with US, Australia, Japan before Quad summit

“We need to be able to address both the current strategic environment in the region and how it may evolve because the future of each of our nations and indeed the world depends on a free and open Indo-Pacific enduring and flourishing in the decades ahead,” Biden said.

Scott Morrison, too, said that Australia will continue to meet all our nuclear non-proliferation obligations.