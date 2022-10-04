‘What does this mean?’: Joe Biden’s confusing gaffe in Puerto Rico

Social media users mocking a speech made by US President Joe Biden in Puerto Rico on Tuesday suggesting that the US President needs to take a “vacation”. In his speech, Joe Biden said, “New York sent not only a Congresswoman one of the most congresswoman in the Congress.”

Twitter users said that Joe Biden had made “another gaffe” with others asking what the statement means. Users also questioned Biden's statement in which he said he was "politically" raised in the Puerto Rican community.

"I was sort of raised in the Puerto Rican community at home politically," Biden had said.

Watch video here:

BIDEN: "New York sent not only a Congresswoman one of the most congresswoman in the Congress"



What does this mean?



pic.twitter.com/tfaSp8VHmT — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 3, 2022

During his visit to Puerto Rico, Joe Biden promised to “rebuild it all” as tens of thousands of people remain without electricity two weeks after Hurricane Fiona lashed the island.

“I'm committed to this island. Puerto Ricans are a strong people. But even so, you have had to bear so much, and more than need be, and you haven't gotten the help in a timely way,” Joe Biden said after receiving a briefing from local officials, acknowledging that Fiona was only the latest in a string of disasters that have pummeled the U.S. territory in recent years.

Hurricane Fiona damaged the island five years after the powerful Hurricane Maria.

