When will Joe Biden announce 2024 re-election bid? His response

US President Joe Biden said that he has decided to run for a second term and intends to formally announce his re-election campaign “relatively soon.”

Joe Biden: US President Joe Biden speaking to a large crowd outside St. Muredach's Cathedral in Ballina, Ireland.(AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"We'll announce it relatively soon. But the trip here just reinforced my sense of optimism about what can be done," Joe Biden said during a trip to Ireland.

Read more: Man who threw eggs at King Charles found guilty. His punishment is…

“I told you my plan is to run again,” he added. Joe Biden's re-election bid is being taken by Democrats with a pinch of salt as supporters may not vote for the 80-year-old candidate, one of the oldest world leaders, for another four years. Doctors declared Joe Biden "fit for duty" after an examination in February.

Although US media reports suggest that his close aids have already starting putting campaign infrastructure and fundraising apparatus in place ahead of a 2024 bid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The race could be a re-run of the 2020 match as Republican ex-president Donald Trump has already launched his campaign. Joe Biden's expected pitch is to "finish the job" after a first term that included some legislative wins, Reuters reported.

Read more: How much does Donald Trump earn post US-presidency? Details

But his age makes the re-election bid a very risky gamble for the party which faces an uphill task in the Senate and is already in the minority in the House of Representatives.

Joe Biden's approval ratings are also in the low 40s.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON