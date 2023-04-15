Home / World News / How much does Donald Trump earn post US-presidency? Details

How much does Donald Trump earn post US-presidency? Details

ByMallika Soni
Apr 15, 2023 08:38 AM IST

Donald Trump News: The value of his holdings in his Twitter-like Truth Social website was $25 million to $50 million.

Former US President Donald Trump's business empire is valued at a minimum of $1.2 billion, a federal document showed. Following his terms as US President, Donald Trump made money from speaking engagements and ventures such as digital trading cards, the document revealed.

Donald Trump News: Former US President Donald Trump.(Reuters)
His business generated at least $282 million in 2021 and 2022, the 101-page financial disclosure report filed with the Federal Election Commission showed. Although exact figures cannot be ascertained as most of Donald Trump's holdings are “in illiquid real estate assets”, Bloomberg reported. Nineteen of his assets including his golf clubs in Virginia and Turnberry, Scotland are valued over $50 million. Donald Trump also made as much as $1 million from selling the digital trading cards that featured cartoon images of him in superhero poses.

The value of his holdings in his Twitter-like Truth Social website was $25 million to $50 million. He owns 90% of the company. Donald Trump didn’t disclose those who paid him more than $5 million in speaking fees while he listed debts totaling at least $225 million which included mortgages of more than $50 million on Trump Tower in New York and Trump National Doral in Florida.

The documents show that Donald Trump paid off at least $165 million in debts, including loans from Deutsche Bank. His wife, Melania Trump, made little outside income while she was first lady but reported between $1 million to $5 million through royalties from her modeling career and from nonfungible tokens or NFTs.

