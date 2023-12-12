Joe Biden on Benjamin Netanyahu's Gaza war: ‘Israel starting to lose support’

US president Joe Biden said that Israel is starting to lose support due to indiscriminate bombing in Gaza amid Hamas war. The comments come after Israel prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted again that US is with Israel as Tel Aviv aims to destroy Hamas and recover hostages held in Gaza.

US president Joe Biden is seen. (Reuters)

"They're starting to lose that support," Joe Biden told a campaign fundraising event in Washington as per news agency Reuters. The US president also said that Benjamin Netanyahu needs to change his hardline government.

Benjamin Netanyahu also pointed out that the US and Israel differ about what might follow the Gaza war as Tel Aviv will not back return of the Western-backed Palestinian Authority under President Mahmoud Abbas to Gaza. Gaza "will be neither Hamas-stan nor 'Fatah-stan'", he said, adding, “I would like to clarify my position: I will not allow Israel to repeat the mistake of Oslo.”

Earlier, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that he will discuss with Israeli officials their timetable for the war in Gaza.

"The subject of how they are seeing the timetable of this war will certainly be on the agenda for my meetings," Jake Sullivan, who is expected to visit Israel soon, said.

Jake Sullivan also blamed Hamas for the breakdown in an Israeli-Hamas truce saying, “Hamas to this day continues to hold women, elderly people, civilians in significant numbers. And yet still, it's saying, Hey, how about everybody just stops. So we believe that Israel has the right to defend itself.”

Joe Biden also plans to meet family members of Americans taken hostage by Hamas during its October 7 attack in southern Israel at the White House.

