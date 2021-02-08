Home / World News / Joe Biden on Xi Jinping: 'He doesn’t have a democratic bone in his body'
Biden said in an excerpt of a CBS interview aired on Sunday that he has not spoken with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping since he became US President.
AFP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 05:44 AM IST
President Joe Biden anticipates the US rivalry with China will take the form of “extreme competition” rather than conflict between the two world powers.

“He’s very tough. He doesn’t have — and I don’t mean it as a criticism, just the reality — he doesn’t have a democratic, small D, bone in his body,” Biden said.

Biden also said in the interview that the United States will not lift its economic sanctions on Iran in order to get Tehran back to the negotiating table to discuss how to revive the Iran nuclear deal.

Topics
joe biden china xi jinping
