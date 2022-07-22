Joe Biden’s Covid symptoms improved after Paxlovid, says doctor
President Joe Biden’s symptoms from Covid-19 improved overnight after his first full day on the Pfizer Inc. drug Paxlovid, his doctor said.
“The president is fully vaccinated and twice-boosted, so I anticipate that he will respond favorably, as most maximally protected patients do,” White House physician Kevin O’Connor wrote in a memo posted online.
“There has been nothing in the course of his illness thus far which gives me cause to alter that initial expectation,” he wrote.
Biden had an elevated temperature Wednesday night, of 99.4 degrees Fahrenheit, that “responded favorably” after he took acetaminophen, O’Connor added.
Biden, 79, tested positive for coronavirus Thursday, reporting mild symptoms including a runny nose, dry cough, and fatigue. The president is taking Pfizer’s treatment for the disease and isolating in the White House residence.
O’Connor said that Biden’s treating his symptoms by drinking water and using an albuterol inhaler “as needed,” in addition to acetaminophen. The letter didn’t indicate whether or how often Biden has used the inhaler, which is commonly directed for respiratory ailments like asthma, bronchitis and emphysema in addition to Covid.
O’Connor said Biden would also take a low dose of aspirin to replace a prescription-strength blood thinner that’s been discontinued while he’s treated with Paxlovid.
Despite his illness, the president is maintaining a schedule of virtual meetings. On Friday, the White House said he would receive his daily security briefing and then meet with his economic team on efforts to lower gas prices for Americans and with senior advisers to discuss legislative priorities.
Biden recently returned from a trip to the Middle East where he met with regional leaders -- including Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman -- to discuss oil production.
During the trip, the president regularly embraced and greeted foreign leaders and dignitaries without wearing a mask, despite the White House saying his doctors had recommended enhanced safety protocols out of concern about the more-transmissible BA.5 variant of the virus that’s now spreading widely.
White House doctors have said that despite his age, Biden is at low risk for serious illness. He is relatively fit and fully vaccinated against Covid-19, including two booster shots. On Thursday, the president posted a video from a balcony at the White House where he said his “symptoms are mild.”
“I really appreciate the concerns, but I’m doing well, getting a lot of work done,” Biden said.
So far, there have been just under 568 million reported cases of coronavirus globally, resulting in nearly 6.4 million deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. The White House has not yet identified any cases stemming from the president’s infection, chief of staff Ron Klain told MSNBC on Thursday.
The White House Medical Unit is formally informing people considered close contacts of the president of his infection. They include Klain, first lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Harris’s office and the first lady’s office said the two women tested negative on Thursday.
Several lawmakers including Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey traveled with Biden to Massachusetts on Wednesday before the White House says he began experiencing symptoms of the disease.
-
World food crisis expected to ease as Russia, Ukraine sign deals with UN, Turkey
Russia and Ukraine on Friday signed deals with the United Nations and Turkey clearing the way for key grain exports to world markets amid the conflict, Reuters reported. The United Nations said it expects the deal to resume Ukraine grain exports through the Black Sea to be fully operational in a few weeks and restore shipments to pre-war levels of five million tonnes a month. The ceremony was witnessed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
-
In $ 1.6 million wine heist, duo caught after 9-month search: Report
Detectives on the lookout for a pair of "skilled thieves" - suspected of stealing 45 bottles of wine worth more than €1.6 million (£1.4 million) from a Spanish restaurant in October last year - have apprehended two persons following a nine-month international police investigation that concluded in Croatia. The robbery was well organised, with the burglars visiting the restaurant three times to prepare for the raid, officials said.
-
India provided 8 lines of credit worth $1.85 bn to Sri Lanka in past 10 years
India has extended eight lines of credit worth $1.85 billion to Sri Lanka over the past 10 years to boost development in sectors such as railways, infrastructure, defence, renewable energy, petroleum and fertilisers, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Friday. In January, India extended a $400-million currency swap to Sri Lanka under the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation framework and deferred successive payments to the Asian Clearing Union settlements till July 6.
-
Homes inundated, power cut as rain breaks 20-year record in Lahore: Report
Monsoon rains played havoc in Pakistan's Lahore as the city received a maximum rain of 238 millimetres, breaking the record of the last 20 years, The Dawn reported. In the second largest city of Pakistan, several areas including Tajpura (238 mm), Lahore airport (219 mm), Mughalpura SDO office (174 mm), Chowk Nakhuda (159 mm) and others received over 150 millimetres of rainfall, the website reported. Several areas suffered power cuts due to faults in transformer.
-
Prince Harry wins bid to challenge UK over security arrangements
Britain's Prince Harry was granted permission to challenge a UK government decision in court over his security arrangements, a High Court judgment showed on Friday. The decision was made in early 2020 by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, on behalf of the Home Office, the ministry responsible for policing, immigration and security. Harry's legal representatives were not immediately reachable for comment. The Home Office did not immediately comment.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics