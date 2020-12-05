e-paper
Joe Biden says jobs report 'grim,' relief package needed now and in January

Joe Biden says jobs report ‘grim,’ relief package needed now and in January

“This is a grim jobs report. It shows an economy that is stalling,” Joe Biden said, adding he was “encouraged” by bipartisan Senate efforts on a $900 billion relief package.

world Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 15:42 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
US President-elect Joe Biden delivers a pre-Thanksgiving speech at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, US, November 25, 2020.
US President-elect Joe Biden said in a statement on Friday the November US jobs report underlined the need for urgent action on coronavirus relief but that any package passed by Congress now would not suffice and that more would be needed in January.

“This is a grim jobs report. It shows an economy that is stalling,” he said, adding he was “encouraged” by bipartisan Senate efforts on a $900 billion relief package. “Congress and President Trump must get a deal done for the American people. But any package passed in the lame duck session is not enough. ... Congress will need to act again in January.”

tags
top news
