Home / World News / Biden ‘serious’ about prisoner swap for US journalist ‘wrongfully’ held in Russia

AP |
Jul 13, 2023 10:22 PM IST

The Kremlin earlier this month suggested that it was open to a possible prisoner exchange that could involve Evan Gershkovich.

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he’s serious about pursuing a prisoner exchange for a Wall Street Journal reporter who has been detained in Russia for more than 100 days.

Danielle Gershkovich, second from left, sister of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, speaks about the Russian government's ongoing detention of her brother during a news conference, Thursday, (AP)

Speaking at a news conference in Helsinki, Finland, Biden made clear that the U.S. is interested.

“I'm serious on a prisoner exchange,” Biden said. “That process is underway."

Gershkovich was arrested on espionage charges in the city of Yekaterinburg while on a reporting trip. He is being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, notorious for its harsh conditions. A Moscow court recently upheld a ruling to keep him in custody until Aug. 30.

Gershkovich and his employer deny the allegations, and the U.S. government has declared him to be wrongfully detained. His arrest rattled journalists in Russia. Authorities there have not provided any evidence to support the espionage charges.

Topics
biden russia espionage
