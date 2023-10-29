Joe Biden talks to Mideast regional leaders amid Israel-Hamas war
Israel-Hamas War: Jake Sullivan said, “It's something I was on the phone late last night working on.”
U.S. President Joe Biden is having conversations with Middle East regional leaders on Sunday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said, though he did not specify which leaders.
"It's something I was on the phone late last night working on. Something the president will be working on today in conversations he's having with regional leaders and we will continue to pound away at this problem until we've gotten any American who wants to leave Gaza out," Sullivan told MSNBC.
