Joe Biden to meet China's Xi Jinping in San Francisco: What to expect

US president Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart are set to meet this week in San Francisco for the 30th APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) summit where leaders from the 21-member forum will gather. APEC which accounts for about 62% of global GDP and almost half of global trade, operates on the basis of non-binding commitments with decisions reached by consensus and commitments undertaken on a voluntary basis. Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that the US president would seek to "advance the ball" on re-establishing military-to-military communications with China during the meeting to avoid "mistakes or miscalculations or miscommunication.

Who are APEC's members?

Joe Biden-Xi Jinping Meeting: US president Joe Biden (R) and China's president Xi Jinping (L)(AFP)

APEC's members are: Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.

Taiwan presidents do not attend APEC summits. Morris Chang, founder of semiconductor maker TSMC will represent the island this year.

Are protests expected at APEC?

Protesters are expected in San Francisco - some to support Beijing and others to demonstrate against China's human rights record. The gathering could also attract demonstrations over the wars in the Middle East and Ukraine. Russia's APEC participation became divisive after it invaded Ukraine last year while Vladimir Putin will not participate this year and did not attend the 2022 summit in Bangkok.

What is APEC's focus this year?

The US has chosen the theme "Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All" for APEC 2023 as it aims for an "interconnected, innovative, and inclusive" region and "to advance a free, fair, and open economic policy agenda that benefits US workers, businesses, and families."

Washington is expected to play up the relative strength of its economy in challenging times as China has faced difficulties after years of spectacular growth. US treasury secretary Janet Yellen met Chinese vice premier He Lifeng said they had agreed to "intensify communication" on economic issues, while she also warned him to crack down on Chinese companies that give support to Russia amid Ukraine war.

