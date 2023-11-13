David Cameron, ex UK PM and new foreign minister: Top points

UK prime minister Rishi Sunak named former premier David Cameron as foreign secretary after firing home secretary Suella Braverman and replacing her with James Cleverly. Suella Braverman was sacked as she defied Rishi Sunak over police handling of pro-Palestinian marches and was accused of emboldening a far-right counter-protest which turned violent. David Cameron, 57, served as British prime minister from 2010 to 2016, resigning after the outcome of the Brexit vote.

David Cameron: Britain's former Prime Minister and newly appointed Foreign Secretary David Cameron.(Reuters)