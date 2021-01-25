Joe Biden to reinstate Covid-19 travel rules, add South Africa
President Joe Biden on Monday will formally reinstate Covid-19 travel restrictions on non-US travelers from Brazil, Ireland, the United Kingdom and 26 other European countries that allow travel across open borders, according to two White House officials.
The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the order, also confirmed Sunday that South Africa would be added to the restricted list because of concerns about a variant of the virus that has spread beyond that nation.
Biden is reversing an order from President Donald Trump in his final days in office that called for the relaxation of the travel restrictions as of Tuesday.
Also Read | We can't wait: Joe Biden pushes US Congress for $1.9 trillion in Covid-19 relief
The decision to reverse the order is not surprising, but the addition of South Africa to the restricted travel list highlights the new administration's concern about mutations in the virus.
The South Africa variant has not been discovered in the United States, but another variant — originating in the United Kingdom — has been detected in several states. Reuters was first to report Biden's decision to add South Africa to the list.
Biden last week issued an executive order directing federal agencies to require international air travelers to quarantine upon US arrival. The order also requires that all US-bound passengers ages 2 and above get negative Covid-19 test results within three days before traveling.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: Mexican President Obrador tests positive for Covid-19
US won’t relax travel restrictions as Donald Trump had planned
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5, including pregnant woman, fatally shot in Indianapolis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers in Pakistan's Sindh protest against Imran Khan govt over tomato import
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Billionaires thriving as poor suffer in widening Covid-19 divide: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Israel's struggling Labor party chooses new leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden to reinstate Covid-19 travel rules, add South Africa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grim milestone: Covid-19 count set to touch 100 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some saw Covid-19 as 'hoax', says Trump's virus adviser
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan in 'grave danger', govt likely to make 'huge blunder': Former President
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afghan govt to Pak: ask Taliban to reduce violence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 condemns billions to poverty for a decade: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We can't wait: Joe Biden pushes US Congress for $1.9 trillion in Covid-19 relief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dutch police detain 240 nationwide as anti-lockdown protests turn violent
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden speaks with Emmanuel Macron, seeks to cement US-France ties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox