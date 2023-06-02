Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / ‘Big win,' says Joe Biden as US Senate approves debt deal avoiding default

‘Big win,' says Joe Biden as US Senate approves debt deal avoiding default

AFP |
Jun 02, 2023 09:18 AM IST

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said ahead of voting that the bill's passage means “America can breathe a sigh of relief.”

US President Joe Biden welcomed Thursday's vote by the Senate to raise the national debt limit through 2024 and avert a first ever default as a "big win" for Americans.

Read: Bipartisan deal passes Senate, Resolving debt ceiling crisis and budget cuts

Biden said in a statement following passage that senators from both parties “demonstrated once more that America is a nation that pays its bills and meets its obligations — and always will be.”(AP)

"No one gets everything they want in a negotiation, but make no mistake: this bipartisan agreement is a big win for our economy and the American people," he tweeted, adding that he would sign the bill "as soon as possible" and address the nation Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
Topics
joe biden debt crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP