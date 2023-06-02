US averts first-ever default as Congress passes debt deal
AFP |
Jun 02, 2023 08:41 AM IST
The upper chamber of Congress rubber-stamped a bill passed earlier by the House of Representatives to extend the country's borrowing authority through 2024
US senators voted to suspend the federal debt limit on Thursday, eliminating the threat of a disastrous credit default just four days ahead of the deadline set by the Treasury.
The upper chamber of Congress rubber-stamped a bill passed a day earlier by the House of Representatives to extend the country's borrowing authority through 2024 -- staving off the next showdown until after the presidential election.
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.