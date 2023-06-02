Home / World News / US averts first-ever default as Congress passes debt deal

US averts first-ever default as Congress passes debt deal

AFP |
Jun 02, 2023 08:41 AM IST

The upper chamber of Congress rubber-stamped a bill passed earlier by the House of Representatives to extend the country's borrowing authority through 2024

US senators voted to suspend the federal debt limit on Thursday, eliminating the threat of a disastrous credit default just four days ahead of the deadline set by the Treasury.

In this image from Senate Television, the final vote of 63-36 shows passage of the bill to raise the debt ceiling Thursday night, June 1, 2023, in the Senate. (AP)
The upper chamber of Congress rubber-stamped a bill passed a day earlier by the House of Representatives to extend the country's borrowing authority through 2024 -- staving off the next showdown until after the presidential election.

congress united states
