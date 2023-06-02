‘Big win,' says Joe Biden as US Senate approves debt deal avoiding default
AFP |
Jun 02, 2023 09:18 AM IST
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said ahead of voting that the bill's passage means “America can breathe a sigh of relief.”
US President Joe Biden welcomed Thursday's vote by the Senate to raise the national debt limit through 2024 and avert a first ever default as a "big win" for Americans.
"No one gets everything they want in a negotiation, but make no mistake: this bipartisan agreement is a big win for our economy and the American people," he tweeted, adding that he would sign the bill "as soon as possible" and address the nation Friday.
