‘Big win,' says Joe Biden as US Senate approves debt deal avoiding default

Jun 02, 2023 09:18 AM IST

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said ahead of voting that the bill's passage means “America can breathe a sigh of relief.”

US President Joe Biden welcomed Thursday's vote by the Senate to raise the national debt limit through 2024 and avert a first ever default as a "big win" for Americans.

Biden said in a statement following passage that senators from both parties “demonstrated once more that America is a nation that pays its bills and meets its obligations — and always will be.”(AP)
"No one gets everything they want in a negotiation, but make no mistake: this bipartisan agreement is a big win for our economy and the American people," he tweeted, adding that he would sign the bill "as soon as possible" and address the nation Friday.

joe biden debt crisis
