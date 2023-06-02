‘Big win,' says Joe Biden as US Senate approves debt deal avoiding default

US President Joe Biden welcomed Thursday's vote by the Senate to raise the national debt limit through 2024 and avert a first ever default as a "big win" for Americans. Biden said in a statement following passage that senators from both parties “demonstrated once more that America is a nation that pays its bills and meets its obligations — and always will be.”(AP)

"No one gets everything they want in a negotiation, but make no mistake: this bipartisan agreement is a big win for our economy and the American people," he tweeted, adding that he would sign the bill "as soon as possible" and address the nation Friday.