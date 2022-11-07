Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Joe Biden snaps at 'idiot' protesters who brand him a socialist

Watch: Joe Biden snaps at 'idiot' protesters who brand him a socialist

world news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 09:38 AM IST

Joe Biden: Joe Biden launched an attack on Republican plans to dismantle bedrock programs.

Joe Biden: US President Joe Biden speaks during a rally.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

US president Joe Biden lashed out during a speech in Illinois at protesters labeling his policies “socialism” as “idiots.” Saying that Republicans are out to remove vital social service programs like social security, Joe Biden blasted signs brandished by protesters saying “socialism sucks” outside an elementary school auditorium in Joliet where he was speaking.

“I love those signs when I came in — socialism. Give me a break, what idiots,” he said as the audience responded with laughter and applause.

Joe Biden then launched an attack on Republican plans to dismantle bedrock programs, saying, “Social security and Medicare are more than government programs; they’re a promise. ... Work hard and contribute and when the time comes, things will be easier for you.”

“It’s a rock-solid guarantee, an iron-clad commitment. Generations of Americans have counted on it, and it works," he added.

Joe Biden also warned that millions of Americans would lose health-care coverage, retirement benefits and other protections if Republicans win the midterm elections.

Mallika Soni

Mallika Soni

joe biden
