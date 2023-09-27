Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / World News / Joe Biden's $100 million plan to combat drug-resistant 'superbugs': Details

Joe Biden's $100 million plan to combat drug-resistant 'superbugs': Details

Reuters |
Sep 27, 2023 03:22 PM IST

The problem is believed to have grown in recent years as more people with Covid-19 were hospitalized.

US President Joe Biden will announce on Wednesday a $100 million research drive to fight deadly drug-resistant bacteria, according to a White House official.

US President Joe Biden looks on.(Reuters)

More than a million people worldwide lose their lives each year due to infections resulting from bacteria resistant to antibiotics, according to the World Health Organization.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In the United States, that number is over 35,000 annually, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said. The problem is believed to have grown in recent years as more people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, where they were treated with antibiotics and exposed to infection.

Read more: Iran claims to put imaging satellite into orbit, stops short of giving details

Global health officials have repeatedly warned about the rise of antimicrobial-resistant microbes due to the misuse and overuse of antibiotics, which encourages microorganisms to evolve into "superbugs."

There has long been an acute need for new antibiotics to combat these resistant bacteria, but there is little incentive among drugmakers as antibiotics are not especially profitable and overuse must be discouraged, keeping sales down.

The research will be driven by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H), a government research agency launched by Biden and Congress last year. The antimicrobial initiative will be their largest investment to date, the official said.

Biden plans to make the announcement during a meeting in San Francisco with the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology. The group includes academic experts as well as officials from Advanced Micro Devices, Microsoft and Google.

During the meeting, Biden also plans to discuss an executive order being drafted on artificial intelligence, which he plans to release this autumn, according to the official who declined to be identified.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP