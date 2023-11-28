Joe Biden's son Hunter offers to testify publicly before Congress. Here's why
Hunter Biden's lawyer blasted the panel's probe as "a fishing expedition" and “empty investigation.”
U.S. President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden on Tuesday offered to testify publicly to a House Republican impeachment inquiry of his father's Democratic administration, a dramatic escalation in a partisan brawl.
In a response to a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee, Hunter Biden's lawyer blasted the panel's probe as "a fishing expedition" and "empty investigation," telling the panel chairman a public inquiry was the only way to prevent "your cloaked, one-sided process."
"We have seen you use closed-door sessions to manipulate, even distort the facts and misinform the public. We therefore propose opening the door," attorney Abbe Lowell wrote committee chairman James Comer in the letter proposing a Dec. 13 public hearing.
Representatives for the committee and Hunter Biden could not be immediately reached for comment on the reports.