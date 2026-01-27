‘John le Carré: Tradecraft’ Review: The Spy Novelist Decoded

Le Carré himself attended the University of Oxford, where he studied Modern Languages with a focus on German literature, graduating with a First-Class Honours degree in 1956. It was also at Oxford that he was recruited by the British domestic counter-intelligence service, MI5, and practiced his tradecraft (the skills and techniques used by spies to gather intelligence and operate covertly) by discreetly reporting on peers with communist sympathies—something he later admitted to regretting.

The gaping maw of the suitcase is a potent symbol of the maternal absence that Le Carré sought to assuage by creating intricate moral labyrinths in novels such as “The Spy Who Came in From the Cold,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” and “A Perfect Spy.” “Graham Greene tells us that childhood is the credit balance of the writer,” Le Carré once reflected. “By that measure at least, I was born a millionaire.” The show, which is deftly curated by Federico Varese and Jessica Douthwaite, brings together an array of personal possessions, alongside annotated manuscripts, field notes, family photographs, school reports, sketches and correspondence. It represents just a fraction of the Le Carré archive held at the Bodleian Libraries in Oxford, of which the Weston is a part, a collection comprising 1,237 boxes.

Oxford, England: When it comes to unpacking John le Carré’s career as the pre-eminent spy writer of his generation, what better place to start than with a piece of luggage? One of the most moving artifacts on display in “John le Carré: Tradecraft,” from the Weston Library here, is a silk-lined, white-hide suitcase from Harrods embossed with the initials OMC. Le Carré, who died at age 89 in 2020, recounts in his autobiography “The Pigeon Tunnel” how he discovered the case in his mother Olive’s home shortly after her death in 1989. It was, he writes, the only thing left “which bore witness to her first marriage,” after she fled the family home when David Cornwell—the future John le Carré—was 5 years old, leaving him and his elder brother in the care of their father, Ronnie Cornwell, a notorious conman (and subsequent literary inspiration) whose criminal exploits had made domestic life untenable.

At Oxford, Le Carré was more intent on becoming an artist than a writer. The exhibition includes examples of his illustrations for the journal Oxford Left, as well as some amusing caricatures of his aristocratic classmates. One, depicting two young men discussing their fathers’ ministerial appointments, is captioned: “Ashley’s Pater’s got Agriculture and Fisheries.” Later illustrations of animals also featured in two books by Maxwell Knight, a senior MI5 officer, who became one of several male mentors to the young Le Carré.

The main body of the show, mounted in capacious glass cabinets, is organized around his most notable books. Of particular interest is a page of an annotated typescript from “A Perfect Spy” on which Le Carré’s U.S. editor Robert Gottlieb has written, “too much, this part reads like pure memoir.” Le Carré’s written retort begins, “What is too much?” Also on display is a fascinating selection of photographs taken by Le Carré in London for “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” that are labeled with locations and scenes in the novel. A handwritten letter from Alec Guinness thanks Le Carré for wanting to cast him in the original BBC television series of the novel but wonders whether he has the right physical attributes to play the part: “Although thick-set I am not really rotund and double-chinned.”

The collection of Le Carré’s annotated typescripts, letters and photographs offers a window into his painstaking craft. They reveal how he negotiated the fine line between autobiography and fiction and how closely he collaborated with editors, actors and experts in fields ranging from guns and counter-terrorism to pharmaceuticals and criminology. Handwritten notes on “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” illustrate how he drew on his espionage experience to create the fictional Soviet spymaster Karla, detailing tactics for disguising undercover work and infiltrating British intelligence as a mole. Yet Le Carré could also be evasive about this overlap, having denied the extent of his spying for many years. In one undated note he wrote: “Why do people always want me to have views on spying? If I wrote about love, or cowboys, even sex, people would take it that this was my interest and therefore I made up stories about it.”

A section of the exhibition titled “Le Carré at Work” also offers a glimpse of his personal quirks: a writing cushion he used to support his left arm, rather than resting it directly on his desk (he wrote with his right hand), and a painted red pebble marked “To Fix,” placed on manuscripts needing revising. Visitors can trace the evolution of his stories from initial concept to published work, observing the care with which he mapped characters, locations and intricate plots. Even small details—a brochure for a luxury yacht and a topographical map of Panama—illustrate the kind of granular research he pursued to ground his characters in later novels, such as “The Night Manager.” What emerges from “Tradecraft” is not just the portrait of a master storyteller, but of a man driven by a relentless search for narrative truth in all its guises.

John le Carré: Tradecraft Weston Library, Oxford, through April 6

Mr. Grey is a U.K.-based culture writer and critic.