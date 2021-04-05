Home / World News / Jordan's King Abdullah accepts mediation with Prince Hamzah: Palace
Jordan's King Abdullah accepts mediation with Prince Hamzah: Palace

Abdullah has "decided to handle the question of Prince Hamzah within the framework of the Hashemite (ruling) family and entrusted it to (his uncle) Prince Hassan", it said in a statement.
AFP | , Amman
PUBLISHED ON APR 05, 2021 11:23 PM IST
Prince Hamzah Bin Al-Hussein, right, and Prince Hashem Bin Al-Hussein, left.(AP)

Jordan's King Abdullah II has agreed to enter mediation with Prince Hamzah to heal a rift within the royal family, the palace said Monday.

