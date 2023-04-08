Journalist-turned-top Ukrainian minister to visit India. 5 things about Emine Dzhaparova

Emine Dzhaparova, Ukraine's first deputy foreign affairs minister, will be in India on Monday for a four-day official visit. This marks the first high-level visit from Ukraine to India since the Russia-Ukraine war began last year. Emine Dzhaparova, Ukraine's first deputy foreign affairs minister

Dzhaparova's visit will involve discussions with Sanjay Verma, secretary (West) of the ministry of external affairs (MEA). She also will address topics including bilateral relations, the current situation in Ukraine, and global issues of mutual interest, news agency ANI reported citing a statement issued by MEA.

The Ukrainian minister will also call on minister of state for external affairs and culture, Meenakshi Lekhi and meet deputy National Security Adviser, Vikram Misri during the visit.

Who is Emine Dzhaparova?

1. Emine Dzhaparova is a graduate of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, where she studied international relations with honors.

2. Before entering the public sector, Dzhaparova had a career in journalism. She worked as the deputy editor-in-chief for the Turkish newspaper ZAMAN and hosted programs for the Crimean TV channel ATR.

3. Dzhaparova served as an adviser to the minister of information policy on Crimea and held the position of Attaché at the department of social and humanitarian affairs of the MFA Department of cultural and humanitarian cooperation. She later became the first deputy minister for the information policy of Ukraine.

4. She is now responsible for overseeing various areas including policy planning, public diplomacy, international organisations such as the EU and NATO. She also plays a critical role in coordinating the implementation of goals, objectives, and development strategies for the Crimea Platform.

5. Dzhaparova also looks after the Ukrainian Institute - a vital public institution that promotes Ukrainian culture globally and contributes to building a positive image of Ukraine abroad.

