Bail set at $1 million for police officer charged with George Floyd's murder

Bail set at $1 million for police officer charged with George Floyd’s murder

Minneapolis police officer, who was filmed pressing his knee on handcuffed George Floyd’s neck until he died, appeared by video from Minnesota state prison to face charges of one count of second degree murder

world Updated: Jun 09, 2020 00:10 IST
Agence France-Presse
Minneapolis
Current and former New York City Mayor's staff gather to call for reforms during a protest against racial inequality in the aftermath of the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in New York City, New York, US on June 8, 2020. (Reuters Photo )
         

A Minneapolis judge set a $1 million bail for police officer Derek Chauvin Monday as he made his first court appearance charged with the murder of George Floyd, the 46-year-old African-American man whose death sparked nationwide protests.

Chauvin, who was filmed on May 25 pressing his knee on handcuffed Floyd’s neck until he expired, appeared by video from Minnesota state prison to face charges of one count of second degree murder, one count of third degree murder, and one count of manslaughter.

In a procedural hearing that did not require Chauvin, 44, to submit a plea, the judge in the Hennepin County District Court set his bail at $1 million with conditions, and $1.25 million without conditions.

Meeting the conditions would require him to surrender his firearms, not work in law enforcement or security in any capacity, and have no contact with the family of Floyd.

Coronavirus pandemic is worsening globally, warns WHO chief
World Bank warns of drop in Indian GDP due to Covid-19 pandemic
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Recession hit US in Feb, ending record-long expansion, say economists
49 personnel of National Disaster Response Force test Covid-19 +ve in Odisha
Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch killed by terrorists in Anantnag, parties condemn attack
Bail set at $1 million for police officer charged with George Floyd's murder
Covid update: World Bank on Indian economy; New Zealand virus-free; vaccine war
