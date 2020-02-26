e-paper
Home / World News / Just call me Harry, prince tells Edinburgh conference

Just call me Harry, prince tells Edinburgh conference

The Travalyst conference is one of his last official engagements as the duke.

world Updated: Feb 26, 2020 18:59 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have moved to Canada and intend to divide their time between Britain and Canada.(REUTERS)
         

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex keen to step away from the appurtenances of the royal family, made it known at a tourism conference in Edinburgh on Wednesday that he should now on be called only as ‘Harry’.

Conference host Ayesha Hazarika told the gathering before his speech: “He’s made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry”. He will step down as a working member of Britain’s royal on March 31, according to an arrangement approved by Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle have moved to Canada and intend to divide their time between Britain and Canada. After March 31, they will cease to receive public funds. The Travalyst conference is one of his last official engagements as the duke.

Calling for sustainable growth in the tourism industry, the prince paid tributes to tourism in Scotland and said if action were not taken now, more destinations would have be closed to visitors.

He told the delegates: “We want to hear truths and perspectives from across the industry. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel, a lot of great work has already been done. But our research again shows that many of these endeavours have failed to reach the conscientiousness of consumers.”

“We have to work together … to scale up the good practices already being used around the world. Scotland is a great example of what we mean. There is a holistic ambition to Scotland’s intent that can be adopted across the UK and even around the world”.

“Scotland is one of the fastest-growing tourism destinations worldwide and it’s at the forefront of a more sustainable approach, which is why your insight into these issues is so incredibly valuable,” Prince Harry, who founded the Travalyst coalition of travel brands, added.

