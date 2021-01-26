Justin Trudeau’s Liberals oust Indian-Canadian MP Ramesh Sangha from party caucus
Canada’s ruling Liberal Party has removed Indian-Canadian MP Rameshwer Singh Sangha, also known as Ramesh Sangha, from its caucus after consultations with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
In a statement, chief government Whip Mark Holland said the Punjab-origin MP who represents the riding of Brampton Centre in the Greater Toronto Area was ejected for making “baseless and dangerous accusations against a number of his caucus colleagues”.
Holland added that after he was made aware of the accusations, he consulted with Trudeau and “the necessary steps were taken”.
The nature of the accusations was not explained in Holland’s statement, though Sangha has in the past alleged that his party was “pandering” to pro-Khalistan elements.
As National Post reported in 2019, he had told Punjabi-language radio channel 5AAB, “There is no doubt, there cannot be two opinions that the Liberal Party is pandering to Khalistan supporters.”
More recently, while commenting on the resignation of Sikh cabinet minister Navdeep Bains, Sangha asked during the course of an interview with Y Network, another Punjabi-language group, “Are such people fit to be ministers?”
He was speaking in the context of extremism in politics. When Bains quit suddenly this month, he attributed that decision to seeking to spend more time with his family.
The release from Holland said, “As we have made clear time and time again, we will not tolerate conspiracy theories, or dangerous and unfounded rhetoric about parliamentarians or other Canadians. Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for many Canadians to experience suspicions because of their background; we all know where this can lead. The Liberal caucus continues to stand firm against racism and intolerance.”
Sangha was first elected to the Canadian House of Commons in 2015 defeating a minister in the previous Conservative Party government, Bal Gosal.
He was re-elected in 2019. Considered a pro-India Sikh MP, he was also former chair of the Canada-India Parliamentary Friendship Group.
A retired Indian Air Force officer, Sangha also claimed a close relationship with Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.
While Sangha is no longer part of the Liberal caucus, he will continue in parliament as an independent MP.
The Hindustan Times tried to reach Sangha for a comment, but there was no response.
