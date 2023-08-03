Justin Trudeau, wife split after 18 years: Who is Sophie Gregoire? 5 points

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie on Wednesday announced separation after nearly two decades of marriage. Trudeau, 51, and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, 48, were married in May 2005. The couple have three children, 14-year-old, Ella-Grace, Xavier, 15, and their youngest nine-year-old Hadrien.

Justin Trudeau (left) and Sophie Gregoire

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The family had visited India in February 2018 on the Canadian PM's 11-day official trip to the country.

An official statement from the prime minister’s office (PMO) said that the couple have signed a legal separation agreement. “They remain a close family and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment…and Canadians can expect to often see the family together,” the office said.

Who is Sophie Gregoire Trudeau?

1)As per the outlet Globe and Mail, Sophie is a former journalist and the couple met in 2003. The publication described her in an old article as “a qualified yoga teacher, energetic supporter of women's issues and public speaker”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2)Sophie studied commerce at university. She studied at McGill University and the Université de Montréal, and then landed a job as a TV newscaster, specialising in covering celebrity news and events.

3)In October 2015, she was dubbed “the hottest first lady in the world” by the New York Post. The report said Sophie, a bilingual in English and French, has known Trudeau since childhood as she was classmates and friends with his late brother Michel.

4)She has been associated with organisations that work on educating about food disorders and mental health. ““I don’t weigh myself. I don’t have a scale in the house,” the 2015 NYP article quoted her as saying.

5)Sophie is credited to have shaped Trudeau's feminist politics. She also has a two-book deal with Penguin Random House Canada. The first book, scheduled to be published in 2024, will be a wellness guide aimed at adults, and the second book, expected to hit the shelves in 2025, will be a picture book for children.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON