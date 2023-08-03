What Justin Trudeau's wife told Meghan Markle on ‘household issues’: ‘I long to…’

Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie opened up about her desire to break out of traditional feminine domestic roles while talking to Meghan Markle on the latter's podcast last year. Canada's first lady appeared on Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast in November 2022 which was titled Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom. In the introduction, Meghan Markle explained how Sophie Trudeau knew about "crushing the guilt of expectations" set upon women. She candidly responded and talked about how all women "long to be free in who we are" since they carry "most of the load" in the household and with the children. Canadian Prime minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Trudeau.(Reuters)

Meghan Markle then said that Sophie had a "full plate," while running a family and being married to Justin Trudeau. Sophie spoke about the guilt of being a woman and having to take on multiple roles, reflecting: “I think we've learned to self-impose it. A little girl is not born feeling guilty for being a girl. We learn it. And that's completely unacceptable. When I started becoming an older girl in an early adult stage, I realised that we often define 'freedom' as a way to be free from the world, but it's really a way to be free in the world.”

“Women across this planet are still the nucleus of the family, they still carry most of the load for housework, contributing to the family's well-being and most decisions concerning the kids. But I think we're all that lioness, we all have that inside of us, and we all long to be free in who we are,” she added.

Markle Markle described how she had previously "gone to Sophie for advice," after developing a friendship with her “seven years ago.”

Justin Trudeau and Sophie have been married since 2005 and share three children- Xavier, Hadrien and Ella-Grace. The couple unexpectedly announced their separation on Instagram marking the end of their 18-year marriage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?" ...view detail