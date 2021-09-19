Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Kabul’s diktat for women workers in govt: ‘Stay home’
world news

Kabul’s diktat for women workers in govt: ‘Stay home’

The decision to prevent most female city workers from returning to their jobs is another sign that the Taliban, who overran Kabul last month, are enforcing their harsh interpretation of Islam despite initial promises that they would be tolerant.
Agencies | , Kabul
PUBLISHED ON SEP 19, 2021 11:46 PM IST
In Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, a stronghold of the IS group, two civilians were killed in a blast at a bus stop on Sunday morning, Sputnik reported citing an eyewitness.

Women employees in the Kabul city government have been told to “stay home”, with work only allowed for those who cannot be replaced by men, the interim mayor of Afghanistan’s capital said on Sunday, detailing the latest restrictions on women by the new Taliban rulers.

The decision to prevent most female city workers from returning to their jobs is another sign that the Taliban, who overran Kabul last month, are enforcing their harsh interpretation of Islam despite initial promises that they would be tolerant.

In Jalalabad, Nangarhar province, a stronghold of the IS group, two civilians were killed in a blast at a bus stop on Sunday morning, Sputnik reported citing an eyewitness. The explosion also injured one Taliban member, the eyewitness said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kabul blast afghanistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Semiconductor supply chain on Quad agenda?

Quad summit: 4-nation leaders to announce securing semiconductor supply chain

Volcano erupts on Spain's Canary Islands after 50 yrs, thousands of tremors felt

German diplomat thanks Pakistan for aiding Afghans
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP