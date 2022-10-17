Kamikaze drone explained: Ukraine's worry as Russia steps up attacks

Following attack on Kerch Bridge which connects Russia to Crimea, Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has escalated after a lull of a few weeks. The ongoing invasion of Ukraine which began in February has taken a different turn with Russia targetting civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities- even those which had managed some respite amid the war.

As Russian president Vladimir Putin steps up war efforts after facing several setbacks in the battlefield, one of the deadliest weapons which Ukraine alleges is used by the Kremlin is the Iranian-made Kamikaze drone.

Ukraine alleged use of the Kamikaze drone on Monday as well following attacks in Kyiv. "The capital was attacked by kamikaze drones. The Russians think it will help them, but it shows their desperation," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff said.

What are Kamikaze drones?

Kamikaze drones- "loitering" missiles- have the ability to wait for some time in an area identified as a target and strike only when the target is identified. The drones are small, portable and easy to launch as well which is their greatest advantage in addition to them being hard to detect.

Kamikaze drones which derive their name from the World War II era's Japanese kamikaze pilots can be fired from a distance as well. These ‘suicide’ drones are disposable and destroyed after they attack a target.

