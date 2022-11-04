Home / World News / Kanye West says he is on a ‘verbal fast’ for 30 days, but Twitter will be…

Kanye West says he is on a ‘verbal fast’ for 30 days, but Twitter will be…

world news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 05:02 PM IST

Kanye West: Along with the tweet, he posted the image of a statement which read, "I'm taking a 30 day cleanse. A verbal fast.

Kanye West: Kanye West is seen.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

American rapper Kanye West said that he will be taking a "fast" from speaking, alcohol, sex and porn. Announcing a “30-day cleanse”, Kanye West said tweeted, "I'm not talking to nooobody for a month."

Along with the tweet, he posted the image of a statement which read, "I'm taking a 30 day cleanse. A verbal fast. No alcohol. No adult films. No intercourse. In God we praise. Amen."

"But my Twitter still lit," Kanye West added, implying that he will still be active on social media.

Last month, Twitter and Instagram had temporarily suspended Kanye West's accounts after he posted anti-Semitic comments. Kanye West's twitter account was restored after Elon Musk took charge as new head of the social media platform following a $44 billion takeover.

Following his controversial remarks, Kanye West lost his partnership with Adidas as the sportswear giant called his comments "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous." Kanye West also reportedly lost his billionaire status.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

kanye west
