Karachi University suicide bomber confirmed decision 6 months ago: Report

30-year-old Shaari Baloch who undertook a suicide attack in Karachi University on Tuesday killing three Chinese students had joined the Majeed Brigade of Balochistan Liberation Army two years ago, a purported statement of the BLA has claimed. While the attack targetting Chinese nationals, a major one since July 2021, has triggered apprehension over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project, it has been learnt that Shaari Baloch and her family had no association with terrorism.

"Shaari joined Majeed Brigade two years ago and voluntarily signed up for self-sacrificing mission. Following Brigade's established procedures, she was given time to revisit her decision. During these two years, Shaari rendered her services in different units of Majeed Brigade," the BLA statement read.

"Six months ago she confirmed that she continues to stand by her decision of carrying out a self-sacrificing attack. After that, she was actively involved in her mission," the statement said. The Baloch Liberation Army celebrated Shaari Baloch alias Bramsh, as the first female fidayee of the 'Baloch nation'.

The education and family details of Shaari have emerged as they are unlike any other terrorists forcing experts to rethink what might have provoked her to join the Baloch struggle. None of her family members was subjected to enforced disappearance except a 5th cousin who got killed during a military operation in 2018 in Kech.

According to details revealed, Shaari Baloch was married to a dentist and had two children. Her father was a government servant. Her husband, Habitan Bashir Baloch, apparently tweeted after the suicide attack and said he was beaming with pride.

