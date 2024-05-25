Kate Middleton may release a new video amidst prolonged illness because…

Earlier this day, a royal source claimed that Kate Middleton may “not appear in public for the rest of the year” due to her ongoing cancer treatment. But the insider isalso not ruling out the possibility that the palace may release a second video to shut down the “conspiracy theorists.” Kate Middleton's schedule remains empty amid her cancer battle (REUTERS)

“I would not rule out another video message updating the country on her health,” the royal insider told Daily Beast.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“That proved to be a very effective way of keeping the conspiracy theorists at bay.”

While addressing the question of when Kate can resume her public engagements, the royal insider told the outlet, “Lots of people involved in planning need to know what all the principals are doing a long way in advance. I am told that Kate’s diary for this year is empty.”

“There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year.”

ALSO READ| Kate Middleton may ‘not appear in public for the rest of the year’ amid cancer treatment: report

Kate confirmed she was returning to royal duties with a ‘special film’

Earlier this month, the Kensington Royal account confirmed that Kate will resume her royal duties with a “special film.”

“This #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek we’ve brought together the inspirational Sam Stables from We Are Farming Minds and the brilliant Farmer Will for a very special film,” the post read.

“Spending a day together on Sam’s farm in Hereford they chatted about mental health in the farming community, finding support and the Duchy of Cornwall’s Mental Health Strategy.”

The same echoes with Prince William's nod, when almost at the same time, the Prince of Wales said that Kate is “doing well”

While answering Julie Cain's question, “Do you mind if I ask how your wife and children are?” the duke replied, “All doing well, thank you. Yes, we're doing well.”

ALSO READ| Kate Middleton ‘in a very different position’ to King Charles as she battles cancer, here's why

However, while battling cancer, King Charles III resumed his royal duties, but Kate didn't. A royal insider noted that the Princess of Wales is “in a very different position” than Charles in.

Daily Mail Online reported that, “No one wants to put any pressure on Catherine.”

“The only thing that matters at the moment is her getting better. She has been through an ordeal this year. As Sovereign, His Majesty is in a very different position from the Princess of Wales. There is no need for her to be seen while she’s recovering.”