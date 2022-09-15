Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle have to follow this dress code at Queen's funeral

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex will be wearing black veils on the day of the Queen Elizabeth's funeral. Queen Elizabeth II died last Thursday at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland. She was 96.

Women of the royal family, including non-working royals must wear a traditional black lace veil in some form at the monarch's funeral due to a long-held royal tradition.

The rule will apply to both Kate and Meghan Markle. The “mourning veils” signify that wearer is in mourning while allowing more privacy to grieve for the one wearing it, a royal family expert told AFP.

Female members of the royal family wore the veils to Prince Philip’s funeral in April last year, opting for a more subtle version of the traditional long black tulle veil, Independent reported.

Additionally, all members of the royal family will be dressed in black, which they have been following since the Queen’s death was announced.

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, will be laid to rest at Westminster Abbey on September 19. Her funeral will mark the first state funeral in Britain since former UK prime minister Sir Winston Churchill's in 1965.

