Kate Middleton's self-deprecating joke on her singing will leave you in splits

As members of the royal family came together for a Christmas celebration at Westminster Abbey in London, Princess of Wales Prince William's wife Kate Middleton held the concert joined by Prince George and Princess Charlotte. During the event which aired on Christmas eve, Kate Middleton was overheard making a self-deprecating joke about her singing skills.

Kate Middleton, dressed in an elegant deep red coat dress with matching shoes and a clutch bag, greeted guests at the event. She was also seen laughing and joking with the guests. Kate Middleton was heard telling singer Alfie Boe about her own musical skills, saying she needed more practice singing.

“On the piano, you can slightly hide away a bit more than you can do singing,” Kate Middleton said.

“Actually my children probably wouldn’t forgive me – I’m not sure whether they think I’ve got a particularly good singing voice. I’ll have to have some lessons," Kate Middleton said. She also chatted with boxer Nicola Adams, singers Melanie C and Craig David, and musician Alexis French.

Kate Middleton said she knows how busy Christmas time is for everyone saying that she was “hugely grateful” for their participation. During the event, Prince William said, “At Christmas, I am always struck by how the spirit of togetherness lies also at the heart of the Christmas story. A young mother and a dutiful father with their baby were joined by poor shepherds and visitors from afar."

“They came with their gifts to worship the Christ child. From that day on, he has inspired people to commit themselves to the best interests of others," he added.

