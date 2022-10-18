This is how ‘different’ Kate Middleton is when cameras aren't around

Kate Middleton, Prince William's wife is very different from other royals behind closed doors, former royal butler claimed.

“What I liked was that Kate, being a girlfriend and obviously not a member of the family, would be with me and the other staff and she was so polite, friendly, and fun and making jokes,” former royal butler Grant Harrold who worked for King Charles for seven years told Mirror.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read more: This is Prince Harry's sweet update on his kids Archie and Lilibet: Watch

On Kate Middleton and Prince William's relationship, the former royal butler said that it is very regular, like “anyone else's”.

During the early days of the couple's blossoming relationship, they were like “any boyfriend and girlfriend”

“It was always fun and it was always nice that I got on so well with them because they’d then ask me to travel the country with them,” Grant Harrold said.

Read more: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'hurt' Queen Consort Camilla when...

Talking to Mirror about his day to day activities, the royal butler said, “The easiest way to explain it is, it’s like what you see in Downton Abbey, butlers are there to look after the family - albeit quite a famous family - look after guests, serve meals and drinks… but what people don’t realise is that you’re also kind of a personal assistant and expected to make things run [smoothly] for them.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON