Kate Middleton constantly wearing plasters on her fingers. Here's why

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton's repeated appearances in public with plasters on her hands left royal watchers worried. The concerns had first made headlines in 2019 but the Duchess was once again seen sporting a minor injury while on a visit to the Royal Surrey County Hospital last month.

As Kate Middleton visited the hospital's maternity ward, royal fans were more focussed on the flesh-coloured plaster on her thumb, Ok! reported. In June as well, concerned fans enquired after Kate Middleton after a similar incident. While greeting the crowds in Cardiff, Kate Middleton was then seen with yet another plaster.

During the Chelsea Flower Show in 2019 as well, speculation were rife after Kate Middleton appeared wearing plasters. At the time it was noted that Kate Middleton was also seen wearing a plaster while at Sandringham on Christmas Day in 2016, and then again in November 2018.

Earlier, the Buckingham Palace had said: “We have no comment on the plaster.” Some fans suggested that her many cuts are an occupational hazard of all her cooking and baking for her children while others said that the Duchess has a well-documented love for the great outdoors, and may have sustained such injuries from her gardening hobby.

