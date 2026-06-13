Kate Middleton’s Trooping the Colour 2026 look paid tribute to Princess Diana; how Prince George and Louis joined

Kate Middleton appeared to pay tribute to Princess Diana during Trooping the Colour 2026 with a carefully coordinated fashion choice, and Princes George and Louis subtly joined in on the royal moment.

This is not the first time Kate has appeared to reference Princess Diana through fashion during Trooping the Colour.(Getty Images)

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The Princess of Wales stepped out at Horse Guards Parade in London on June 13 for King Charles III’s official birthday celebrations wearing an icy blue Catherine Walker coatdress with white detailing, structured shoulders, and a cinched waist. The ensemble drew comparisons to one of Princess Diana’s memorable Catherine Walker outfits from Easter 1987.

According to InStyle, the similarities between the two royal looks were hard to miss. Both outfits featured nearly identical pastel blue shades, white trim accents, and similar pocket detailing.

Kate also chose accessories with royal significance, pairing the outfit with a coordinating Philip Treacy hat, pearl Cassandra Goad earrings, and her Irish Guards brooch in recognition of her honorary Colonel role.

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{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Why Taylor Swift doesn’t want her wedding to be like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s: What reports claim Prince George and Louis coordinated with Kate’s look {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Why Taylor Swift doesn’t want her wedding to be like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s: What reports claim Prince George and Louis coordinated with Kate’s look {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While Kate’s apparent tribute to Princess Diana became one of the biggest talking points from the annual ceremony, her sons Prince George and Prince Louis also appeared to participate in the coordinated fashion moment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Kate’s apparent tribute to Princess Diana became one of the biggest talking points from the annual ceremony, her sons Prince George and Prince Louis also appeared to participate in the coordinated fashion moment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} As reported by Vogue, George and Louis wore pale blue ties that matched their mother’s outfit while accompanying her and Princess Charlotte in the traditional Ascot Landau carriage procession to the ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As reported by Vogue, George and Louis wore pale blue ties that matched their mother’s outfit while accompanying her and Princess Charlotte in the traditional Ascot Landau carriage procession to the ceremony. {{/usCountry}}

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Princess Charlotte, meanwhile, wore a white dress with puffed sleeves and a matching hair bow, complementing the blue-and-white color palette worn by the rest of the family.

Prince William took part in the military parade in full ceremonial uniform.

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Kate Middleton's Diana-inspired fashion

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This is not the first time Kate has appeared to reference Princess Diana through fashion during Trooping the Colour. In 2025, the Princess of Wales wore an aquamarine-and-ivory Catherine Walker coatdress that royal watchers compared to a turquoise Diana outfit worn during a 1992 visit to New Delhi, India.

Fashion experts believe the references are intentional while still allowing Kate to maintain her own modern royal style. “I think that Kate uses fashion to pay tribute to Diana in a very positive way,” Bethan Holt, fashion director at The Telegraph, previously told People.

Holt also noted that Kate avoids directly replicating Diana’s looks and instead updates them with more contemporary tailoring and styling choices. “She makes it her own without looking like she’s playing ‘dress up as Diana,’” Holt said.

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Trooping the Colour has long become one of the Royal Family’s most closely watched public appearances. The Princess of Wales has attended every Trooping the Colour ceremony since joining the royal family in 2011.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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