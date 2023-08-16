Kate Middleton ‘secretly joins 24-hour rave’ at music show: ‘Was nervous but…'

The Princess of Wales reportedly attended her first ever music festival as a royal last week. Kate Middleton is believed to have attended the annual Houghton Festival held at the royal-owned Houghton Hall estate in Norfolk after supper with the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley. The festival is set in the idyllic grounds of the stately home with sculpture gardens and a picturesque lake.

Kate Middleton: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, is seen. (Reuers)

It specialises in electronic music where Willow Smith, singer and daughter of Hollywood stars Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith, has previously appeared. Kate Middleton was apparently accompanied by David and Rose Cholmendeley (née Hanbury) who have had close links with British royalty ever since the title was created in 1815 for George Cholmondeley, it was reported.

After attending dinner with the couple, they headed down to the festival, which was being held on the 1,000-acre estate surrounding the the historic Palladian mansion.

The Daily Mail reported quoting a source as saying: “After dinner, one of the guests suggested that Catherine [Kate] go to the festival. Catherine was nervous about the idea, but after much discussion with her protection officers, she went with lots of security. William wasn’t there.”

The princess’s enjoyment of electronic music may surprise some fans, as she has previously suggested that she likes classical and mainstream pop.

While her husband Prince William did not attend the festival, he was recently seen serving vegetarian burgers using ingredients and packaging from his Earthshot Prize winners from a street food van.

