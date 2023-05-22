Kate Middleton shares deeply personal feelings about joining royal family

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton has shared a very personal insight into joining the royal family as the Princess of Wales spoke about the path she followed while marrying the Prince of Wales. To an audience at a school in Bristol, Kate Middleton said that she never expected to become a member of the royal family.

Kate Middleton: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Asked if she had always wanted to be a royal, she replied that it was something she had not expected, but that she "fell in love" with Prince William.

It was something “she had to learn”, she said.

Kate Middleton and Prince William met while they were both studying at St Andrews University in 2001. Their engagement was announced in 2010 and the couple married in April 2011.

Kate Middleton made the admission when she was with Dame Kelly Holmes Trust event in Bath. Dame Kelly said that she posed a question about Kate Middleton’s three children asking if she saw different “traits” in them, and the future queen replied “Oh yes, definitely”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dame Kelly said, “A struggle to kind of know that you can be accepted and fit in, and still learning every day.”

This comes as a royal expert claimed that Prince William's wife Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla have a "deep connection" that has been built upon over many years amid reports that there were tensions between the pair. Both have their “level of trust and rapport”, royal expert Darren Stanton said as many claimed that Kate Middleton was feeling "stressful and nerve-wracking" as she met Camilla during the coronation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON