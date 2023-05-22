King Charles wants Prince William to avoid making these 'mistakes he made'

King Charles is committed to ensuring that Prince William does not make the “mistakes he made” with his chidren, Professor Chandrika Kaul claimed. Modern historian Chandrika Kaul said that the King wants to contribute to giving his grandchildren- Prince George,9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5- a more "normal" upbringing and ensure they are more in tune with their emotions. King Charles III is seen. (Reuters)

“I think King Charles is very keen that his grandchildren don’t make the mistakes that I think he feels he made, particularly when it came to matters of the heart,” Chandrika Kaul said.

“What I think he wants to do is try and help these young grandchildren grow up in as normal a way as possible and create more fully rounded human beings who are unafraid of their emotions and who are able to have the confidence to marry whom they want. And to have a happy, successful and fulfilled personal life,” the historian added.

Royal commentator Ayesha Hazarika said that King Charles will face a further challenge in helping Prince William's two younger children understand their roles in the royal family as Prince Harry lamented the label ‘spare’ in his memoir, claiming that he was made to feel the stark difference between his role and that of his elder brother during his childhood.

“Charles, as a good grandfather, will have to explain to the other two that they’re not just spares, they’re not just surplus to requirement,” Ayesha Hazarika said.

While royal commentator Katie Nicholl suggested that Prince William and Kate Middleton could consider having their three children working as a "collective" in the future to avoid any animosity.

