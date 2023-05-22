King Charles 'risks royal family rift' over this major issue. Not Prince Harry

King Charles reportedly faces a potential royal family showdown over his decision to move Prince Andrew, his eldest brother, out of his house of 20 years- Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire. The Duke of York is said to be under pressure to downsize to the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Frogmore Cottage. However, Prince Andrew is refusing to do so and is backed by members of the royal family as well. King Charles III during a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at 180 Studios, London.(Reuters)

A close associate of the Duke of York said that he cannot be forced to vacate the premises because his name is on the lease with the Crown Estate, and not the royal family's. The source told The Times: “That's not a matter for the King. It's a matter for the Chancellor of the Exchequer. The only way you could get him to move out would be through an arrangement — he would have to agree.”

Dismissing claims made recently that Prince Andrew could be forced out of the home, the source said that any such move would not make King Charles a "very popular person within the family" as there were "other members of the family who would not want to see a member kicked out".

Royal biographer Tom Bower said that the upkeep of the mansion and its land amounts is around £1million plus staffing costs.

“All crown leases have termination clauses. For example, if you’re not paying for upkeep in a way they think desirable. So I would think the lease won't protect him forever. They can always say the paintwork isn't good enough. That's how he can be winkled out,” Tom Bower said.

Prince Andrew stepped down from royal duties in 2019 following row over his alleged connections with the disgraced billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

