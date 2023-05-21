King Charles' personal wealth almost double than that of his mother: Report

King Charles' personal fortune is almost double than that of his late mother Queen Elizabeth's, according to figures from the Sunday Times Rich List. The monarch's wealth currently stands at £600million, while the Queen's was at £370million before her death last September. King Charles III during a special industry showcase event hosted by the British Fashion Council (BFC) at 180 Studios, London.(Reuters)

However the royal family's fortune has dwarfed compared to those in top 10 in the list as King Charles only appeared at number 263 on the list. It was reported earlier this year that King Charles has managed to accumulate wealth from his property assets and building housing developments.

The two most valuable properties owned by the monarch are Sandringham and Balmoral, which are estimated to be 20,000 acres and 50,000 acres of land each respectively.

Sandringham was earlier valued at £55million, but the whole estate could be worth up to £245million according to estate agent Strutt & Parker. Balmoral Castle is worth £60million, with each of its surrounding worth between £600 and £1800 a piece, it was reported.

Both Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle are owned by the Crown, unlike Sandringham and Balmoral which are King Charles' personal possessions and can be passed down through the family.

Earlier this week, it was also revealed that Queen Elizabeth's funeral cost the UK taxpayer £162million, with the biggest bill being footed by the Home Office which paid £74million. The Department of Culture, Media and Sport spent £57million, Treasury's chief secretary John Glen said describing her death and the country's period of national mourning as a "moment of huge national significance".

