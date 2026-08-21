Who is Meliza Campos-Sanchez? 5 things on Florida mom accused of pouring hot wax on her kids, starting kitchen fire

Meliza Campos-Sanchez has been arrested and booked after she was accused of pouring hot wax on her daughters and starting a fire in the kitchen. Meliza Campos-Sanchez posted videos of setting a fire in her kitchen and pouring wax on her children. (miamidade.gov) Cops responded to a home in the 4200 block of Southwest 95th Avenue in Miami-Dade County, Florida, after calls of an intentional fire being set. It turned out that Meliza had also posted two videos of her acts on Instagram. These have now gone viral on social media.

Meliza was seen dancing in a silver mask, holding a lighter and pouring some substance onto a pile of clothes before setting them on fire. The mother was also seen pouring hot wax from a lit candle onto her chest. As per reports, investigators allegedly found the mask, flammable liquid, and lighter at the scene when they responded. Also Read | Evidence against Patrick Clancy? Wild claims raise questions if Lindsay's ex-husband will take stand again in trial Another video showed Meliza pour hot wax on the hands of her two daughters, and pour it onto her leg.