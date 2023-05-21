Home / World News / Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding photographer reveals their secrets

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding photographer reveals their secrets

ByMallika Soni
May 21, 2023 02:00 PM IST

The couple first met in the summer of 2016 after being set up by a mutual friend.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement and wedding photographer received a call to cover the ceremony, he thought it was a prank. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex married at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

Prince Harry- Meghan Markle: Harry and Meghan are seen. (Instagram)
Prince Harry- Meghan Markle: Harry and Meghan are seen. (Instagram)

Read more: Prince Harry's 10-word comment about Meghan Markle after first date: Book

The couple first met in the summer of 2016 after being set up by a mutual friend. Then in November 2017, Harry proposed to Meghan, before the couple married six months later.

Professional photographer Alexi Lubomirski thought he was being pranked when he received a call to shoot their engagement photos.

“When I got off the phone, I said, 'I think Kensington Palace just called me?' Two days later I was sitting in front of Harry and Meghan talking concepts,” he said.

Read more: Meghan Markle is 'obsessed' with Diana, her sister says on New York 'car chase'

The British photographer said he was inspired by an iconic photoshoot of Audrey Hepburn's husband Mel Ferrer wrapping her in his coat and asked Prince Harry to do the same with Meghan Markle.

“It just popped in my head because I saw his overcoat and I said, 'Can you put that on?' And then everything just starts folding together,” the photographer said. In one photo from the shoot, Meghan is all smiles as she shows her engagement ring.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
prince harry meghan markle royal family + 1 more
prince harry meghan markle royal family
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out