Kate Middleton's carol theme could still unrest in Meghan and Harry: Here's why

As the holiday season approaches, Kate Middleton's annual Christmas carol concert, "Together at Christmas," is stirring up anticipation. However, this year's theme, focused on creating "supportive, nurturing worlds around children and adults," is predicted to raise eyebrows, particularly from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Kate Middleton-Meghan Markle: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are seen. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Scheduled for December 8, 2023, at Westminster Abbey, the festive event, featuring performers like Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, and others, has evolved into an annual celebration of community service. The theme for this year's carol service aligns with Kate's dedication to early childhood development, emphasizing the importance of supportive environments for children and adults.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The chosen theme, though well-intentioned, might not sit well with Harry and Meghan, given their past claims about lack of support during Meghan's pregnancy. Jack Royston, host of The Royal Report podcast, pointed out that the theme could enrage the Sussexes, as it contrasts with their narrative that Meghan wasn't adequately supported during her pregnancy. Royston highlighted statements from Meghan's lawyers, asserting that she was left unprotected while pregnant and faced intense trolling.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The theme also delves into Meghan's revelations to Oprah in March 2021 about experiencing suicidal thoughts during her pregnancy with Archie. The podcast host explained, "Their whole case is that Meghan was not supported by the royals during the months when she was pregnant."

While the royal family gathers for the annual Christmas concert, Harry and Meghan's holiday plans remain uncertain. Speculations range from spending the festive season in Montecito, California, to a potential reunion with British royals at Sandringham. However, recent controversies, such as the naming of "royal racists" in Omid Scobie's book, make the likelihood of a Sandringham reunion less certain.

As the carol concert approaches, royal watchers eagerly anticipate both the festive performances and the potential reactions from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}