Twitter suspends US comedian's account permanently. Elon Musk gives this reason

US comedian Kathy Griffin's account was suspended as Twitter's new boss Elon Musk rolled out rules for users engaging in 'impersonation' on the social media platform. Kathy Griffin changed her profile name to Elon Musk following which she was promptly banned from the social media platform.

Her handle showed her own @kathygriffin name but the moniker by her blue checkmark read Elon Musk.

Asserting that this goes against the company policy against impersonation, Elon Musk said that any account which does the same will be suspended permanently if it does not clearly specify that it is a "parody".

Responding to the news, Elon Musk said, "Actually, she was suspended for impersonating a comedian."

Elon Musk also said that any Twitter handle found engaging in 'impersonation' without clearly specifying "parody" will be suspended permanently.

"Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying "parody" will be permanently suspended," Elon Musk tweeted.

Twitter's new CEO further said that no warning will be given before the suspension as verification is being rolled out.

"Previously, we issued a warning before the suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue," Elon Musk tweeted.

"Any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark," he further tweeted.

